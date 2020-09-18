COVID-19:- 100-year-old Assam woman discharged from hospital, celebrates with songs…

GUWAHATI: Assam’s oldest COVID-19 patient, was discharged from the Mahendra Mohan Chowdhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati on Wednesday. She was a resident of the Mothers’ Old Age Home, has admitted to the hospital ten days ago after testing COVID-19 positive. The doctors and nurses who were treating her held a small celebration before she was discharged. Handique, who was beaming with excitement, joined the party singing several Assamese songs in her full-throated voice. Handique called Aita (grandma) by all at the hospital. She enjoyed her stay and food.

“We were given fish or meat on most of the days while egg and banana were given daily. We were also given ‘ruti- bhaji’ (chappatis and vegetables) which I enjoyed the most,” she said. She also thanked all those who treated her, saying, “The girls (the nurses) and the doctors’ took very good care.” Handique also praised the Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Twelve residents of the Mothers’ Old Age Home have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and five of them have been discharged so far.