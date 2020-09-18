Covid-19 Updates: 643 recoveries in Bahrain

The Health Ministry in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 705 new coronavirus cases along with 643 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 119 expatriate workers, 576 contacts of active cases, and 10 travel related.

Read Also: ‘No more automatic promotion for Class VIII students

Thus the total cases has reached at 62484 . The total number of recoveries climbed to 56,807. The death toll rose to 217. 12,796 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 17.

There are currently 40 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 159 cases receiving treatment. 6,845 cases are stable out of a total of 6,885 active cases.