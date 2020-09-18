DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 643 recoveries in Bahrain

Sep 18, 2020, 10:47 am IST

The Health Ministry in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 705 new coronavirus  cases along with 643 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The  newly diagnosed cases include 119 expatriate workers, 576  contacts of active cases, and 10  travel related.

Thus the total cases has reached at 62484  . The total number of recoveries climbed  to 56,807. The death toll rose to 217.  12,796  additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 17.

There are currently 40 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 159 cases receiving treatment. 6,845 cases are stable out of a total of 6,885 active cases.

