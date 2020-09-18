Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves to 78.64 % in India

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients has reached 78.64% in India. This was announced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.63%.

96,424 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 52,14,678. In this 10,17,754 are active cases.

The country also recorded 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll reached at 84,372. The total recoveries stand at 41,12,552.

According to the ICMR, the total number of samples tested so far has reached over six crore five lakhs.

The Health Ministry said, around 60 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in the 5 most affected States. It said, there are 13 States and Union Territories that have less than 5000 Active Cases even today.