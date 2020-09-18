First ever wax statue of Sushant Singh… Know more!!!

West Bengal: A sculptor from West Bengal has made a wax statue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death in June left thousands of his fans in shock and triggered multiple investigations. Susanta Ray has created statues of many famous personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli. He has also immortalised politicians like Jyoti Basu and others.

“I liked him a lot. It is unfortunate that he died. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum,” Susanta Ray told. “If Sushant’s family requests his statue, I will make a new one,”.

Susanta Ray has a museum in Asansol, Madame Tussauds-Style, where one can stand next to legends like Uttam Kumar, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Pele and Mother Teresa among others and take picture.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue was unveiled today and a video has been posted by the sculptor on his Facebook page. It has become popular and people have been flocking to the museum for a glimpse. Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI is investigating his death.