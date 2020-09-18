Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar . As per the market experts, the weakening of US dollar and the positive opening of Indian Share market has supported the Indian rupee.

The rupee strengthened by 33 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as weakening of US dollar and the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.47 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and touched 73.33, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, rupee depreciated by 14 paise to end at 73.66 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07% to 92.90.