Indian Army recovered 52 kg of explosives from Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army has recovered 52 kilograms of explosives in Jammu and Kashmir. The explosives were recovered from the forests of village Gadikhal in Awantipora near the Jammu and Kashmir highway.

The Indian Army conducted a raid in the area after getting information and found 416 packets of explosives kept in a Syntex tank. 50 detonators were also recovered in another Syntex tank in the area.

The explosives were found 9 km from the spot of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in 2019. The explosives are called “Super-90” or S-90 in short.

"There were 416 packets of explosives with each one of them weighing 125gm," said an official.