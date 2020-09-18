“Kidnapped at age of 2” ; Elderly parents reunited with their 40-year-old son, Watch the emotional footage!!!

The two elderly Chinese parents are reunited with their long-lost son 38 years after he was abducted.The 70-year-old man and his wife had spent the last nearly 40 years praying for the return of their child, nicknamed Jin Shui, who was kidnapped from their home at the age of two in 1982.Emotional footage shows the family breaking down in tears as they finally got to grasp each other again today after police tracked down the son with the help of a national DNA database.

The boy, nicknamed Jin Shui, who was snatched from their home at the age of two in 1982.The family from a northwestern Chinese province Shaanxi had lived a simple and happy life before it was all shattered on the early hour of May 12, 1982.The father, Su Bingde, had left home earlier that day to visit a relative, reported local media. Thinking he would return by the night, Mr Su did not lock the house while his wife and two children stayed home.But the father did not manage to come home while the mother, Huang Renxiu, tucked the children into bed.In the early morning, Ms Huang was woken up by her daughter who wanted to use the toilet.The mother was horrified to find that her two-year-old son Jin Shui, who was in a sound sleep next to her, had suddenly disappeared.

Ms Huang immediately contacted her husband and other villagers as they spent the rest of the night looking for the toddler.The family then began a decade-long quest to search for their beloved child.On September 17, the Chinese family finally met each other again after nearly four decades.Mr Su started going to other towns and cities in the hope to find any information about his son’s abduction.The poor villager travelled mostly by foot to save money and sometimes spent hours walking non-stop.Struck by grief, the mother began suffering mental issues, putting more strain on the devastated family.

Although local police launched an investigation soon after Jin Shui’s disappearance, the officers were unable to solve the case due to the remote location and limited information.Mr Li now has a family of his own with a wife and two sons. They live in Hebei province, 1,104 kilometres (686 miles) away from his birth parents.

After comparing DNA samples in a national database, the officers located Jin Shui, who is now a 40-year-old man, known by the name Li Guolin.Li now has a family of his own with a wife and two sons. They live in Hebei province, 1,104 kilometres (686 miles) away from his birth parents.On September 17, the family finally met again after nearly four decades as they hugged one another and burst into tears.The overjoyed father said: ‘I had waited for this day for 38 years. I didn’t think I would also meet my grandsons!’

Child abduction is a serious problem in China, especially in rural areas.An estimated 70,000 youngsters – from babies up to teenagers are snatched away from their families in the country every year.Some are bought, some are simply stolen. They end up as labourers, in forced marriages or as the adoptees of wealthy families, either in China itself or overseas. One major cause is that the Chinese families prefer sons to daughters, resulting in them buying baby boys.

Child abduction remains a sensitive topic to the Chinese authorities. No official figures have been released on how many children are kidnapped in China every year.However according to a 2013 report on China Nation Radio, around 200,000 boys and girls are estimated to be missing every year. Among them, only 200, or 0.1 per cent, would be able to find their parents at some point of their lives.