Lockdown imposed for three weeks again as Covid cases surge

A lockdown has been reimposed to contain the spread of coronavirus and to force people to stay at home. The Israel government has re-imposed the lockdown.

The second nationwide lockdown in Israel will begin on Friday at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season. The first lockdown was imposed in late March and eased in May .

The new lockdown, which is due to begin at 2pm and will last three weeks, coincides with the start of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana, traditionally a time for large family gatherings and group prayer.

Under the new rules, Israelis must stay within 500 metres of home, with exceptions for activities such as commuting to work, shopping for essentials and walking outdoors for exercise. Workplaces will operate on a limited basis.