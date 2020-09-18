Major road closure announced in Dubai by RTA

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement.

RTA has informed that Al Shindagha Tunnel in Dubai will be closed for a few hours on Friday and Saturday.

The closure will be from 12.30am to 10.30am on Friday, September 18, and 12.30am until 8am on Saturday, September 19, the RTA said.

RTA advised drivers to use the Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud bridge, the RTA added.

A delay in select bus routes is also expected because of this particle closure. Routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 are likely to be affected, the RTA said.