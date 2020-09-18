Nepal’s new provocation: Ruling Nepal Communist Party claims Indian cities and states under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign

The Nepal has come again with another provocation against the India. The ruling Nepal Communist Party has come forward with another claim to provoke India.

Nepal has claimed several Indian cities and states. The ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign launched by the ruling party in Nepal – the Nepal Communist Party- in association with Unified Nepal National Front has made this clam. The Nepal has claimed also the parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim.

Nepal has put forward this claim by citing the Treaty of Sugauli Nepal signed in 1816 between the East India Company and the then ruling establishment of Nepal.

Several Nepalese have taken to social media platforms and created a Facebook page called Greater Nepal that demands merger of Indian territories into Nepal. Earlier, Nepal had also raised the issue in the United Nations on 8 April 2019.

According to the report, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Oli has also been accused of taking huge bribes from China to push the anti-India agenda. The Chinese government is reportedly giving several million dollars to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.