Prohibitory orders imposed till September 30

The prohibitory orders imposed were extended till September 30. The Mumbai police has announced this. The prohibitory orders were extended as the number of coronavirus infection is rising in the city.

“…it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus… Mumbaikars, the current prohibition on presence or movement in public places under Sec. 144 CrPC, is an extension of the previous prohibitory order. No new restrictions have been imposed. All exemptions as per Govt. of Maharashtra guidelines to continue”, tweeted Mumbai police.

????? ???????????, ??????? ????????? ??????, ??? ??? ????? ????????? ?????? ????????/?????????? ???? ?????? ???? ??? ???? ?????????? ???? ?????? ?????? ??????? ??? ????. ???? ??????? ???? ??????? ??? ???? ????? ??????? ????? ???????? ??????????? ??????? ??? ??????? ????? ????. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 17, 2020

As per the new order, all movements of one or more persons in the city is prohibited, except for medical emergencies and emergency duties, government-semi government agencies and their officials on duty.

Establishments providing essential services like food, vegetables, milk supplies, groceries, hospitals, medical shops, pathology laboratories and medical-nursing colleges, telephone-Internet services, electricity, petroleum, oil and energy-related entities are exempted.

NO need to PANIC The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August.

No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice . Please share and don’t panic. #Section144 #Mumbai — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 17, 2020

Banks, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositories, stockbrokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions are too exempted. IT, IT-enabled services, media, ports, services providing home delivery of foods, groceries and essential commodities, E-Commerce activities are also exempted.

2,389 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day count so far has been reported on Thursday in Mumbai. Thus the total infection tally rised to 1,78,275 . 43 more deaths has taken the death toll to 8,320. At present there are 32,849 active patients in treatment. The civic body said the number of recovered patients increased to 1,36,739 with 1,173 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.