‘Rahul Gandhi is no more than Twitter troll’ ; BJP MP mocks the Congress leader !!!

New Delhi: BJP MP from Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “anonymous Twitter troll” saying his tweets don’t have importance beyond Twitter as he is absent from Parliament, streets and party meetings.Rahul Gandhi is no more than a Twitter troll, said Surya adding that the former Congress president’s politics is limited to his tweets.

Gandhi had attacked the Central government over the issue of unemployment claiming that “massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today National Unemployment Day.He had accused the Centre of “building castles in the air regarding defeating Corona in 21 days, Arogya Setu app protecting people, 20 lakh crores package, nobody entered our borders and the situation is under control.” The Congress ran a social media campaign today targeting PM Modi on his 70th birthday by trending #NationlUnemploymentDay on Twitter.

Congress leader and former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah also took a dig at the PM saying the youth of India decided to celebrate September 17 as ‘National Unemployment day’ as 14 crore people allegedly lost their jobs in the past six months. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said that the problem of unemployment was not a political issue, but a humanitarian one and promised to extend all possible help in the matter.