Renowned fashion designer found dead in bathroom

Sep 18, 2020, 09:23 am IST

Sharbari Dutta, one of the most renowned fashion designer was found dead in her bathroom.  As per reports, Dutta was found lying unconscious in the bathroom of her Karaya home last night. She was aged 63.

As per doctors, stroke is the reason for her death. The body has been sent  for a post-mortem examination. Police has registered an unnatural death case.

Sharbari Dutta who is from Kolkata was considered to be one of the most influential fashion designer in the country. She is the daughter of celebrated Bengali poet Ajit Dutta. Dutta pioneered in men’s wear and her designs have been worn by  Bollywood actors like Vidya Balan.

 

