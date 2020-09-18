Sex workers’ association approaches Supreme Court for support

An association of sex workers had approached the Supreme Court seeking support. The Durbar Mahila Samanway Committee, the country’s oldest collective of sex workers has approached the Supreme Court.

The association has asked for support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the life of sex workers had impoverished by the lockdown. The association says that sex workers were entitled to live with dignity with access to food, shelter and social protection.

“In Kolkata, more than 50% of the sex workers do not have a ration card. As a result, most have been left out of the public distribution system, ” Bharti Dey, mentor of the Committee, said in a statement.