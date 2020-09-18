Shocking!!! A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor sons!!!

Bhubaneshwar:- A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor sons in the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar. She was hit with an iron rod and then gagged with a polythene bag suffocating her to death. The minor boys were enraged as their mother used to thrash them in a drunken state. On Wednesday night, when she reached home in an inebriated state and thrashed her sons over a petty issue. In a fit of rage, the sons attacked her.

They then moved the body to the bathroom and fled from their house with their pet dog. On Thursday morning they informed the building security guard over the phone that a person had barged into their house and killed their mother. The police on examining the house recovered her body from the bathroom of the apartment. The minor boys have admitted to their crime and they will be sent to a correctional home. The murder weapon has been recovered from the house.