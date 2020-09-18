State government issued new guidelines for migrant workers visiting the state

The state government has issued new instruction and guidelines for all migrant worker visiting the state. Kerala state government has issued the new protocols for the migrant workers. The fresh guidelines also include Standard of Procedure (SOPs) for registration in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine.

As per the new instructions, all guest workers who reach Kerala will remain in quarantine for 14 days. The Quarantine place may be decided by the contractor of the project.

The employees coming without a testing certificate may undergo testing on the 5th day using an antigen test at the cost of the contractor. If the guest workers are found COVID positive, he shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till he recovers from COVID-19.

Here are the SOP for registeration in COVID 19 Jagratha Portal:

All the guest/specialised/essential workers entering the state shall register in the COVID 19 Jagratha Portal well in advance and obtain clearance before they reach the check post/railway station/airport as the case may be. The contractor who brings the migrant labourers can also register the details in the portal with the details of quarantine centres.

If the labourer/workers comes as an individual he also shall have a quarantine facility. Once receiving the details through the portal, the LSGI concerned shall verify the quarantine facility and offer their remarks in the portal. If any employer brings labourers to different district/LSGIs, he shall register the details LSGI wise.

The details of labourers entering the state will be captured in the check post through facility arranged by the DC. Once he enters the state, the LSGI concerned and Labour Department should ensure mandatory quarantine.