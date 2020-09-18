“Suffered a lot of Nepotism”:- Actress Urmila claims to be a victim of Nepotism!!!

Urmila Matondkar began her journey as a child artist said that she has never denied the existence of nepotism. She said that she was a victim of it at the beginning of her career as a lead star and was written off like no other actor in the history of cinema. Urmila made her debut in a leading role with Narasimha, many other new female faces were launched, the majority of these were star kids.

“After my first film, I made a decent name for myself as a good dancer and a decent actor, and yet, I struggled tremendously. By the time I was doing Rangeela, I was written off like no other actor in the history of cinema. ‘She makes faces’, ‘her language’…everything,” she added. When Rangeela became a success in 1995, she was never given any credit for it. She said that everything else about the film was discussed, but not her. However, she chose to take it in her stride and focus on the positives of the film industry. Urmila has been making headlines after Kangana Ranaut described her as a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting, for sure.’ The comments were met with much criticism online, from Bollywood celebrities as well as fans.