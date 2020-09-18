Telangana cop suspended after tests positive for COVID-19!!! Know why…

Telangana:- A constable, Shiv Kumar, has been suspended as he held a birthday party and later tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking serious note of the violation of COVID rules by the constable, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat ordered his suspension. Two other constables were issued charge memo for attending the party, while a show-cause notice was served to an inspector.

Shiv Kumar, attached to Keesara police station, hosted a birthday party for colleagues and friends at a resort at Keesara on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They all reportedly consumed liquor at the party. The issue came to the notice of higher-ups when Shiv Kumar posted a picture of the party as his WhatsApp display picture. The officers directed Shiv Kumar and two other constables who had attended the party, to undergo a COVID-19 test. Shiv Kumar and another constable Naveen tested positive. Shiv Kumar has been suspended while Naveen and another constable were issued a charge memo. The police commissioner ordered a Deputy Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

