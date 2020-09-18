“Why Bhama did this, Cannot trust People in Cinema Industry” ; Actress Revathy

Film actors Siddique and Bhama turned hostile in the actress attack case. The two, who were prosecution witnesses, appeared before the court on Thursday. Earlier, Siddique and Bhama had given statements that a dispute had broken out between Dileep and the actress, who was attacked, at the rehearsal of a stage show organised by Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A).

But on Thursday, they refused to confirm their statement in the court. Following this,the prosecution demanded that the duo be declared as witnesses turned hostile.Earlier, the prosecution had approached the court seeking to revoke the bail granted to Dileep. The prosecution alleged that Dileep was influencing the witnesses.The special court will consider this petition on Friday.

South Indian Actress Revathi reacts to the news that some people have defected in the case where the actress was attacked. Revathi explains why everyone goes backwards when a woman has a problem

Revathi’s Facebook post

‘It’s sad that I can’t even trust my own colleagues in the film industry. So many years of work, so many projects, but when a woman has a problem everyone pulls back. No one then has the memory of friendship and working together.Idavela Babu and Bindu Panicker had split in connection with the 2017 attack on the actress. Nothing more was expected from them. Now it is Siddique and Bhama who are defecting here. This is easy to understand. But it is surprising that Bhama, who was loyal to the actress, also changed her statement to the police.The survivor of the attack goes through difficult times for the justice a woman deserves. Why no one cares about the lives of the survivors of the attack and their families. To remind people who are still with her.