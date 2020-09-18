” You will be amazing parents”; PM Modi replied to Virat Kohli’s b’day wish….

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulatory wishes to the couple ‘Virushka’. PM Modi, in his tweet, congratulated the much-loved couple and penned the sweetest wish for the parents-to-be.

Kohli had penned a ‘happy birthday’ message for PM Modi. “Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. @narendramodi @PMOIndia,”. Reacting to the his birthday wish, PM Modi congratulated him and Anushka adding that they will be amazing parents. “Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!” read a tweet on PM Modi’s official Twitter account.

Anushka took to Twitter to thank PM Modi for his lovely wishes. She wrote, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! Hope you had a great birthday! Wishing you good health always”. As for Anushka and Virat, the duo announced the happy news on social media last month in August. Sharing the happiest photograph, both Anushka and Virat used the same caption to share the news. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” wrote the power couple, who got married in December 2017.