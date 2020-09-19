19-year old woman elopes with teenage niece….

Ghaziabad: Disregarding the age-old taboo on same-sex marriage, a 19-year-old woman from Kanpur eloped with her 18-year-old niece from Lucknow two weeks ago. The incident came to light when police tracked them down to a house in Ghaziabad near Delhi using technical surveillance after receiving a missing complaint from one of their parents.

The parents, in their complaint mentioned that their 19-year-old daughter ran away from home with her niece, who is a resident of Lucknow, on September 2. Police registered an FIR and initiated investigations. Using phone surveillance, a police team tracked the missing aunt-niece duo’s location to a rented house in Ghaziabad near the national capital. The cops were taken by a shock to discover a third girl staying with the duo. Subsequently, all three of them were detained for interrogation.

Police learned that the third girl is a resident of Anwarganj area and she was also reported missing during the same time. During interrogation, the aunt-niece duo said that they tied the knot at a temple in January this year. The third girl revealed that she and the Lucknow girl got connected on a social networking website. She helped the aunt-sister duo to get married and flee home.

The Supreme Court, in a historic judgement, ruled that consensual homosexual sex between two adults is not a criminal offence under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. However, the LGBT+ community continues to face discrimination as there is no law for recognition and registration of same-sex marriages in India.