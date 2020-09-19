3 ministers, 2 MLAs test positive for Covid-19 in state

3 ministers and 2 MLAs were tested positive for Covid-19. The minister and and MLAs were tested for COVID-19 on Friday in Sikkim after a Covid-19 test was conducted just before proposed one-day assembly session on Monday.

An official statement said that Information and Public Relations (IPR) minister Lok Nath Sharma, Forest and Environment minister Karma Loday Bhutia and Power minister Mingma Norbu Sherpa have tested COVID-19 positive. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has tested negative for COVID-19. Also Two BJP MLAs Farwanti Tamang and T T Bhutia have also tested positive.