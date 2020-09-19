8 arrested on wedding parties that violated COVID-19 protocols…

UAE: 8 people have been jailed for organizing wedding ceremonies that hosted guests who were not first-degree relatives. The parties in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah saw attendees mingle without masks and not maintaining a safe social distance from one another.

According to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution, such wedding ceremonies are banned as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. The prosecution stressed that it will take legal action against anyone found violating safety rules that were put in place to keep residents safe from the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority had said that family events must not have more than 10 people in attendance. Such events must be restricted to first-degree relatives only.