Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested from Kerala and Bengal were planning to carry out terror attacks in Delhi: Shocking revelations

As per reports the Al-Qaeda terrorists who were arrested from Kerala and West Bengal had plans to carry out terror attacks in Delhi and many other places.

Earlier in the morning the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after it conducted raids at various locations across West Bengal and Kerala. NIA arrested six men from West Bengal’s Murshidabad and three from Ernakulam in Kerala.

The nine men have been identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hossen, currently residents of Ernakulam in Kerala; and Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman, all residents of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

NIA has also seized large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession.

“The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds,” the spokesperson of NIA said .

“As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region. For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of the gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country,” it added.

The arrested men will be produced before courts in Kerala and West Bengal for police custody and further investigation, the agency said.