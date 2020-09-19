“Athirapally waterfalls” ; Rains have made it look like Niagara falls… See Video!!!

Thrissur ; Any waterfalls looks beautiful when it rains, Athirapally falls in the Sholayar range, with the forest surrounding makes it even more breathtaking. The falls can be viewed from the top where one can see the Chalakudy river flowing down to the falls. The view from the bottom is accompanied by an easy trek down a trail created through the forest.

The waterfalls are located on the edge of the Sholayar forest ranges(just 5 km apart. This is the only place in the Western Ghats where four endangered Hornbill species are seen.The Athirapally falls flows through the Vazhachal Forest toward the Arabian Sea making it one of the most beautiful sights you have ever seen. The Athirapally Falls finally joins the Chalakkudy river after crashing down from an altitude of 24 meters from sea level.

Unlike the other falls in India, it is not possible to take a dip in the river on top of the falls or to swim and reach under the falls. It is extremely dangerous and there are guards all around who do not let that happen.