Covid-19 Updates: 613 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 690 new coronavirus cases along with 613 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 125 expatriate workers, 544 contacts of active cases, and 21 were travel related.

The total recoveries rised to 56,700. The death toll rose to 217. 12301 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Bahrain on September 18.

— ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) September 18, 2020

There are currently 43 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 157 cases receiving treatment. 6,916 cases are stable out of a total of 6,959 active cases.