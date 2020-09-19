Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves to 79.28% in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. The recovery rate has rised to 79.28% in India. The fatality rate is 1.61%.

93,337 new coronavirus cases along with 1,247 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally has rised to 53,08,014. The death toll mounted to 85,619.

There are 10,13,964 active cases . The total recoveries stand at 42,08,431.

India conducted 8,81,911 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,24,54,254.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 11,67,496 cases including 31,791 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.