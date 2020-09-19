“Deputy PM” Attacked with ‘Beverage’ in park ; Video Revealed!!!

Irish Tanaiste /Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had a terrific experience when a skateboard-toting woman approached and chucked what looked like a cup of coffee in his face, before escaping the scene.



In a video footage that circulated on social media on Friday, Varadkar could be seen recording to camera in Dublin’s Merrion Square. A woman spoke briefly to the TV crew, approached Varadkar, and then threw what appeared to be a cup of coffee or tea into his face, drenching the Tanaiste crisp suit.

As a startled Varadkar shook off the liquid, the masked miscreant fled on foot.

You can dislike Leo Varadkar, you can criticise his policies, you can disagree with him, but this is nasty and unnecessary thing to do. pic.twitter.com/ze8eVByU3S — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) September 18, 2020

However, Varadkar’s alliance with Martin was a sticking point for many supporters, and Fianna Fail has since cratered in popularity, scoring only 10 percent approval in a recent poll.

The motive behind Friday’s beverage ambush is not revealed. Varadkar himself joked in a press conference that he “thought it was Avril Lavigne at first when I saw this girl approaching with a skateboard and a smoothie.” The Tanaiste added that he would speak to police next week, but doesn’t believe that he needs a security detail.