“Deputy PM” Attacked with ‘Beverage’ in park ; Video Revealed!!!

Sep 19, 2020, 09:30 pm IST

Irish Tanaiste /Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had a terrific experience when a skateboard-toting woman approached and chucked what looked like a cup of coffee in his face, before escaping the scene.


In a video footage that circulated on social media on Friday, Varadkar could be seen recording  to camera in Dublin’s Merrion Square. A woman spoke briefly to the TV crew, approached Varadkar, and then threw what appeared to be a cup of coffee or tea into his face, drenching the Tanaiste crisp suit.

As a startled Varadkar shook off the liquid, the masked miscreant fled on foot.

However, Varadkar’s alliance with Martin was a sticking point for many supporters, and Fianna Fail has since cratered in popularity, scoring only 10 percent approval in a recent poll.

The motive behind Friday’s beverage ambush is not revealed. Varadkar himself joked in a press conference that he “thought it was Avril Lavigne at first when I saw this girl approaching with a skateboard and a smoothie.” The Tanaiste added that he would speak to police next week, but doesn’t believe that he needs a security detail.

