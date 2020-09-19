Finance Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another top personality has been tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Bruno Le Maire, the Economy and Finance Minister in France has tested positive for Covid-19. Bruno Le Maire himself informed through his social media handle that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 tonight. I immediately went into isolation at my home in accordance with government health regulations. I have no symptoms. I will remain in solitary confinement for 7 days. I continue to perform my duties,” Le Maire tweeted.

On Friday, 13,215new COVID-19 cases were reported in France. This is the highest number of infections recorded in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak, .

The overall infection tally has reached at 428,696. The total number of deaths surged to 31,249.