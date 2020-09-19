Four members of a family found hanging in their house

In a shocking incident, bodies of four members of a family were found hanging at their house. The incident is reported from Jamdoli area in Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Yashwant Soni, Mamta Soni and their children Bharat and Ajit. The incident came to light when Yashwant Soni’s brother went to their house.

Police suspects it as a case of suicide. The police informed that the family were under financial crisis for long time because of a financial dispute.