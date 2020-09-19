Gulf country announces new travel restrictions

A Gulf country announced new travel restrictions. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has updated the guidelines for passengers.

According to the new guidelines, non-Saudis will not be allowed to enter Saudi territory except after submitting evidence that they are free from coronavirus infection. They must submit a recent testing by a reliable and approved medical entity outside the kingdom, and no more than 48 hours have passed since the date of its execution at the moment of their arrival at the airport.

Also all travellers must adhere to the preventive health procedures that impose home quarantine for those arriving from outside the kingdom.

All passengers must also download and use both “Tetamen” and “Tawaklna” applications. Each passenger is allowed to carry only one piece of personal belongings inside the plane cabin.