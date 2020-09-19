A COVID patient died due to being brutally beaten up by hospital staff!!! Read more…

Gujarat;- A Covid-19 patient to “restrain” him went viral on Thursday, four days after he died, leading his family members to allege that he died due to the beating and not the viral infection. The patient identified as Prabhashankar Patil, 38, was shifted to the state government-run PDU hospital on September 8 after undergoing a kidney procedure at Giriraj Multispecialty Hospital in the city where he was found to be infected with the coronavirus.

A paramedic is seen pinning Patil to the floor by placing his knee on his chest even as others hold his hand and security guards, one of them wielding a baton. “Didn’t I tell you not to do it?,” the paramedic wearing a white PPE is heard telling the patient even as Patil pleads, “Wait, please wait!” The video went viral on social media on Thursday and local TV channels also aired it, prompting the hospital administration to clarify that the staff was merely “restraining” the patient. Giriraj Multispecialty Hospital, a private hospital located on the 150 Foot Road of the city, confirmed that Patil had undergone surgery there.“He didn’t die due to coronavirus but due to beating. His body was taken to Ramnathpara crematorium and I saw that he was wearing the same shirt. I also noticed black spots on his face which could be the result of the beating,” his brother added in the video.