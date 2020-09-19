‘Home made food’ for Covid-19 patients in hospital’: State government announces new decisions

Home made food will be provided to all Covid-19 patients in hospitals. This was announced by the state government. The Rajasthan state government has announced new decisions regarding this. Also the family members can meet Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Rajasthan Health Department permitted family members of COVID-19 patients to meet with them in hospitals by wearing face masks, PPE kits and hand gloves.

“COVID-19 infected patients who are getting treatment in government and private hospitals will be allowed to meet their relatives and family member during fixed time after wearing PPE kit, mask and gloves while maintaining social distancing norms”, said the order issued by health department.