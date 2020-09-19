Kerala is a haven for terrorists ; K Surendran says after terrorist arrest…

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran has said that the arrest of three Al Qaeda terrorists by the National Investigation Agency in Ernakulam has proved the BJP’s allegation that Kerala is a haven for terrorists. He said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the soft approach of the left and right fronts that have ruled Kerala alternately has strengthened terrorism in the state.

The anti-terror squad of the Kerala Police is inactive. The state government is considering the UN report a month ago that the state is a stronghold of ISIS and the report of the Union Home Minister in Parliament. Despite reports that there is a WhatsApp group called Greenlight to help militants in the police force, no action has been taken. Surendran alleged that the government had reinstated the SIs associated with such organizations, who had been suspended for leaking e-mails to terrorist organizations from the police headquarters. The government, which has links with terrorists, including in the cabinet, is committed to aiding terrorism.

It has been revealed that Jaleel, a former SIMI activist, still has a navel-gazing relationship with her. Examples include the appointment of a number of extremists to his higher education department and his involvement in gold smuggling. Despite the intelligence report, no action was taken against the policemen who passed information to the accused Popular Friends in the case of the beheading of a BJP activist in Elathur. The state police was unable to track down the Panayikkulam terror case, the Wa Gamansimi camp, the Narath terror training camp and the Kanakamala IS camp due to political pressure. Surendran also reminded that the Kanakamala IS camp destroyed by the NIA was in the CPM party village. The CPM is raising the issue of the Qur’an against the struggles against the state government for the sake of the Muslim vote bank.

The CPM is propagating that Muslims are insecure and second class citizens in the state. This will turn Kerala into a fertile ground for religious terrorists. The Left, which has been hunting down believers in Sabarimala, is appeasing them on a subject that even Muslims are not interested in. Malayalees will recognize this double standard. The CM is stealing the thief. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Kodiyeri’s statement that he will mobilize the people and confront the protesters is a challenge. It is a threat to use party goons to suppress the struggle. The BJP is not ready to give it up. Surendran added that the party will continue its agitation till the resignation of Jaleel who helped in the gold smuggling and Pinarayi government who facilitated it.