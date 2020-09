Shocking!!! Lebanese leading football player dies due to head wound !!!

Beirut:- Lebanon’s leading football player Mohammed Atwi died on Friday, nearly a month after he was wounded in Beirut by a stray bullet that hit him in the head. Atwi had been in the intensive care unit since the August 21 shooting. The origin of the stray bullet that struck him was never determined. The case shocked Lebanon, where firings from guns and rifles into the air in the celebration are common at weddings, funerals, or when political leaders give speeches, etc.

Many Lebanese started calling on the government to take strict measures against such firing off into the air. Several people have been killed by stray bullets in Lebanon in recent years. Atwi played for Lebanon’s national team and several local teams in Lebanon, including Ansar. The last team he played for was al-Akhaa al-Ahly Aley or National Brotherhood of Aley Sporting Club. Atwi was later on Friday laid to rest in his hometown of Harouf in southern Lebanon.