Light-intensity earthquake strikes

Sep 19, 2020, 03:01 pm IST

A light intensity earthquake was felt. The National Center for Seismology has informed this.

The NCS has informed that an  earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 70kms north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

