Light-intensity earthquake strikes

A light intensity earthquake was felt. The National Center for Seismology has informed this.
Read Also: Schools in the state will reopen for Classes 9-12 from Monday
The NCS has informed that an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 70kms north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 0815 hours, 70kms north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/AoRzF9OV5g
— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020
Post Your Comments