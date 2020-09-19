“Miraculous blessing”; Gaurav Chopra shares first pic of his baby…

Television actor Gaurav Chopra and his wife Hitisha Cheranda became proud parents of a baby boy on September 14. The actor shared the pictures of his little munchkin on Instagram. He also wrote a long note, describing his feelings of becoming a father.

Gaurav said that he lost his mother a month ago and she would have been ecstatic to hold the little boy in her hands. He also said that, “It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing, bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month…it all starts to make sense .. somewhat. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra. I can feel her blessings and see her smile .. Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel.”