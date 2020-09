A low-budget air carrier in India has announced new domestic passenger flight services. AirAsia India has announced new passenger services.

AirAsia India will start flights on the Mumbai-Guwahati and the Mumbai-Srinagar routes from Saturday.

The Mumbai-Guwahati flight will operate three times a week while the flight on the Mumbai-Srinagar route will operate four times a week.

AirAsia India currently connects 20 cities in India through its flights.