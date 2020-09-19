Police arrests 10 for raising slogans against state minister

Police has arrested 10 people for manhandling a truck driver and raising slogan against minister. The Rajasthan police has arrested 10 people led by a worker of the ruling Congress in Rajasthan”s Baran district after they allegedly manhandled a driver of a truck seized for illegally transporting gravel and later raised slogans levelling charges at the state mining minister.

A Congress party activist, Naresh Meena, who claims to be a supporter of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has come with his supporters and manhandled the truck driver and helper . They later gathered outside Kawai police station raising slogans against state Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and the state government for their alleged ties with the illegal gravel mafia.

The 10 men were arrested under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act .