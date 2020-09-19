Police arrests two for murder of home guard

Police has arrested 2 people in relation with a murder of a border home guard. Rajasthan police has arrested 2 accused behind the murder of the Bhavani Singh and also seized a vehicle used to help the main accused.

Bhavani Singh was a part of a mining department team deputed to take action on the sand mafia. The incident happened in Garh Himmat Singh village of the district on Thursday where a team of Mining Department had gone to take action following a complaint.

As per police, members of the sand mafia pushed home guard Bhawani Singh from a moving tractor leaving him severely injured. He was rushed to hospital but died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.