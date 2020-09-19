State government announces decision on reopening of schools

The state government has announced its decision on reopening the schools. The Delhi state government has announced the decision.

The Delhi government announced that all schools will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual. staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work,” an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

As per the latest guidelines under ‘Unlock’, schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.