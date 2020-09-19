The Famous “Sita Ashok Tree” to be planted in Ayodhya Ram Temple ; See Pics

Uttar Pradesh ; Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai had recently said that piling work is being done at three places around the temple.

The places where the piling work has been completed concrete has been filled. On September 28, the strength of the piling work will be measured.

Sita Ashok tree is the state tree of Uttar Pradesh.It is said to have divine powers.

It is believed that the Sita Ashoka tree will increase the age of the temple.

Apart from the photo of Ram Temple, the Sita Ashoka tree is also on the cover page of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust book.