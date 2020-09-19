” Weather Warning in UAE “; Chance of Fog and Declining Horizontal visibility !!!

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says there is a chance of fog and reducing horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas, especially in the west, from 12.30am to 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

A sunny day in general will follow, although expect a humid and foggy night.The rest of the day will be sunny in general, however, the NCM says, with a top temperature of 45 degrees in internal areas.Motorists were urged to take caution as heavy fog covered many parts of the country.

However, the weather bureau states that a humid night and Sunday morning will bring with it the chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, during daytime.