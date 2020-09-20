2 arrested for illegal sale of injections in Hyderabad!!!

Hyderabad: Two persons arrested for illegally selling Mephentermine sulphate injections, seized 150 injections from them. Mohammed Shah Fahad (28) of the Al Jubail colony and Shaik Abdul Owais of Chanchalguda were selling the injections to people without a prescription. There is a huge demand for mephentermine sulphate injection as it increases muscle growth. One Vikram of Delhi was supplying them the injection through courier. The youngsters going to gymnasiums were using the injection without medical guidance and without knowing about the side-effects. Upon receiving the information, the cops raided the residence of the accused and seized 150 Mephentermine sulphate injections, all worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The two suspects along with the seized injections were handed over to the Chaderghat police for further action.