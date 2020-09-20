A suspicious package containing deadly poison addressed to Trump!!!

WASHINGTON: A suspicious package containing deadly poison ricin addressed to US President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week. Two tests were conducted to confirm the presence of ricin, a highly toxic substance extracted from castor beans that have been used in terror attacks. It can be used in the form of powder, mist, pellet, or acid. If one ingests the poison, it causes vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, failure of the liver, spleen, kidneys, and subsequent death by the collapse of the circulatory system.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the package addressed to Trump came from Canada. The FBI and US Secret Service and US Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.