Abhishek Bachchan gives clarification about the photo allegedly Big B with Dawood Ibrahim!!!

A picture of Amitabh Bachchan went viral on social media recently, as one Twitter user claimed that Big B can be seen in one frame with alleged ‘underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’. Abhishek Bachchan replied to the troll that he is misleading netizens by naming the wrong person with his father. “Brother, this photo is from my father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr. Ashok Shankarrao Chavan.” The user then deleted the said tweet.

The Bachchan family is being trolled by netizens after Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan alleged that a continuous attempt to defame the film industry is being made, taking an indirect jibe at actor-politician Ravi Kishan who has claimed that drug addiction happens in the film industry. Netizens slammed the veteran actress along with the rest of her family, for remaining silent on major issues like the Palghar Sadhus lynching and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death among others. They also interpreted Jaya Bachchan’s Rajya Sabha speech as an attempt to protect drug addicts in the film industry. Security has been increased outside their bungalows in Mumbai after Jaya asked the government to protect and support, a police official said.