Abhishek Bachchan reminds Harsh Goenka about Aishwarya using an “Ahem” comment…

Businessman Harsh Goenka’s tweet immediately got everyone’s attention when actor Abhishek Bachchan commented on it. Harsh Goenka in his latest Tweet mentioned that smart man in society don’t fall for beautiful women; instead, they love a woman who is capable of making their life beautiful. This begun a fun banter between the two which also saw actor Rohit Roy commenting on it.

Harsh Goenka’s Tweeted that:- “Smart men don’t love the most beautiful woman in the world. They love the woman who can make their world the most beautiful. #FridayFeeling” To which Abhishek Bachchan replied, “Ahem,” followed by hand raised and smiling emoji as well. Followed by which Harsh replied saying that Abhishek is a lucky one. He replied, read, “You are the lucky one to have both.” Yes. We agree with Abhishek and feel few matches are made in heaven.

Ahem. ????? ? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 18, 2020

You are the lucky one to have both — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 18, 2020

Abhishek had described Aiswarya on many interviews that, “You hear about Ash – we all did before I became an actor – she comes with this huge reputation of being some divaesque figure. Everyone imagines she floats on a cloud or something!. But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait for a second, she’s pretty cool’.