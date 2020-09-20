BSF foils Narcotics, Arms & Ammunition smuggling bid from Pakistan !!!

Jammu ; The Jammu and Kashmir Border Security Force foiled an attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics into India along the International Border from Pakistan side.During search, 58 packets of suspected narcotics, two pistols, four magazines and ammunition were recovered.

The BSF noticed suspicious movement of three to four persons near zero line in Pakistan side. They fired at one person who was seen approaching the fence.On being fired, he ran back towards the Pakistan side. Early Sunday morning, the officers searched the area and found the packets of suspected narcotics, pistols, magazines and ammunition. As terror groups in Kashmir face shortage of arms and ammunition, Pakistan-based terror groups have developed shrewd ways to ensure they can continue supplying weapons. Terror outfits have now started dropping weapons across the borders through drones.

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three Kashmir Valley-based Lashkar terrorists from Jammu. The arrested men came to Rajouri from South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian and received weapons dropped by drones.The drones dropped weapon consignments, on Friday night, that included two AK-56 rifles, six AK magazine with 180 rounds, 2 Chinese pistols with 3 pistol magazine with 30 rounds and 4 grenades, two pouches.