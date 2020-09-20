Covid-19 Updates: 599 recoveries in Bahrain

The ministry of health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry,620 new cases of coronavirus, along with 599 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 98expatriate workers, 519 contacts of active cases, and 3 travel related.

Also Read: Schools to partially reopen from Monday

Additional 10,531 Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 19. The death toll rose to 221. The total number of recoveries climbed to 57,299.

Out of 10531 COVID-19 tests carried out on 19 September 2020, 620 new cases have been detected among 98 expatriate workers, 519 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 3 are travel related. There were 599 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 57299 pic.twitter.com/nDvK9xNeZd — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) September 19, 2020

There are currently 46 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 148 cases receiving treatment. 6,933 cases are stable out of a total of 6,979 active cases