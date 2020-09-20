Covid-19 Updates: Hospitals run out of beds

The health authorities in Rajasthan has updated the Covid-19 situation in the state. As per the data released by the health department 813 new cases of COVID infection have been reported in the State. The total number of COVID patients rised to 1,12,103.

Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota districts are more susceptible to the spread of Corona infection. 386 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Jaipur. Thus the total infection tally has reached at 17,217 in Jaipur.

Number of beds in government and private hospitals of Jaipur are now falling short as against the demands of COVID patients. The health department has set up a 32-bed ICU for patients requiring Intensive Care even after recovery.